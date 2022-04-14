Sabah FC won’t release Indonesian player

KOTA KINABALU (April 14): Sabah FC are standing firm in its decision not to release Saddil Ramdani to join with the Indonesian national team for the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam.

Team manager Ahmad Marzuki Nasir, in a statement released on the Club’s official Facebook account on Thursday, said the decision was justified for the SEA Games will take place outside of the FIFA international window.

Furthermore, Saddil is an important member of the Rhinos squad and his services will be needed for the domestic football matches which coincides with the region’s premier multi-sport event, added Marzuki.

“It has been brought to Sabah FC’s attention that there have been reports claiming the Rhinos are not cooperating by refusing to release Saddil Ramdani for the Indonesia national team call-up in the build up to the Hanoi SEA Games.

“Firstly, please note that the multi-sport event will officially be held from May 12-23, 2022 with football to be contested between May 6 and May 22, 2022.

“For the record, Fifa calendar falls on May 30-June 14, 2022 which means the SEA Games are held outside of the FIFA window.

“Sabah FC stand firm in its decision as Saddil’s services are needed for the 2022 Super League and FA Cup round of 16 matches which coincides with the SEA Games.

“This is a matter that has been discussed at great lengths between the Club and Saddil whereby the player understood the Club’s reasoning for not releasing him outside of the FIFA window,” Marzuki is quoted as saying.

Between May 6 and May 22, the Rhinos are scheduled to face Selangor FC on May 7, Terengganu FC on May 11, Penang FC on May 17 and Sri Pahang FC on May 21.

Apart from that, Sabah FC will also be involved in the FA Cup where the opponents will only be decided after the draw.

“Saddil Ramdani is a key player and no team in world football would release a quality player outside FIFA window,” Marzuki said while claiming that Saddil was not the only overseas-based Indonesian player who were not released for the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Saddil echoed Sabah FC’s sentiments saying he understood the Club’s decision not to release him for the SEA Games.

“I am aware, respect and understand the circumstances that has led to the Club’s decision.

“I will continue to give my best for the Rhinos in both the Super League and the FA Cup as we focus on our primary target for the season.

“I would like to wish Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong and Garudas the very best at the SEA Games,” Saddil was quoted in the same Sabah FC media statement.

Nevertheless, Saddil will join the rest of his Indonesian teammates in the next FIFA window from May 30 to June 14, 2022 with the blessing of Sabah FC, Marzuki confirmed.