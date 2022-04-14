Sarawak DUN to hold second meeting next month, TYT to officiate, deliver address

KUCHING (April 14): The second meeting of the first session of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be held on May 17-26.

According to an official letter seen by The Borneo Post, the eight-day DUN Sitting will be officiated at by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The letter, which was signed by DUN secretary Pele Peter Tinggom, said Taib would deliver his address at the opening ceremony.

All 82 august House members are invited to attend the opening ceremony with their spouses.

In the letter, Pele also said the respective elected representatives can submit up to 10 oral questions for the coming Sitting in line with DUN Standing Order 19 and 24.

The written notice containing the questions must reach the DUN secretary by April 29.

The last DUN Sitting, held from Feb 14-16, did not begin with the Head of State’s address due to an earlier notification by the Sarawak government that suspended Standing Order 1, which is the address of the TYT.