Sarikei family gets scary encounter with venomous cobra

By Anthony Aga on Sarawak

APM personnel capture the venomous cobra.

SARIKEI (April 14): A family had a scary encounter with a cobra last night, when it showed up underneath their house at Jalan Masjid Baru here.

Fearing for their safety, the homeowner contacted the Sarikei Civil Defence Department (APM) operations centre to seek assistance.

Sarikei District Civil Defence officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi said upon receiving a distress call at 7.43pm, a team of three men was deployed to assist the family.

“Armed with snake tongs, my men managed to capture the about two-and-a-half-metre long venomous snake,” he said.

He added his team later released the reptile in an isolated jungle area.

