SCCS halfway home gets timely facelift thanks to LCIF

KUCHING (April 14): Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) has sponsored RM43,500 worth of upgrading works at the halfway home of the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, as part of its mission to provide greater service and access to care for childhood cancer patients.

This included donation of two iPads, renovation work on the home’s playroom, creation of a new patient room, as well as a chair scale donated to the childhood cancer ward at Sarawak General Hospital.

The total cost of this was RM58,265 of which the balance was funded by the Society.

SCCS prioritises helping patients to complete their medical treatment provided by the government hospital, as many of these families fall into the middle to low-income group.

To do so, the Society provides accommodation for outstation patients needing a place to stay during their treatment period.

As the main treatment centre for childhood cancer is at Sarawak General Hospital, patients from outside Kuching will need to stay in Kuching for the duration of the treatment, which can take months or even more than a year, depending on their condition.

The 14-bedroom halfway home was opened in 2013, and the sponsorship from LCIF has been very timely to ensure the 10-year-old building maintains its safety and comfort standards for the residents.

To-date, more than 400 families have stayed at the halfway home.

SCCS also provides financial aid, transportation subsidies and medical aid upon recommendation by doctors to lighten the financial burden faced by the families.

In 2021, the Society spent more than RM1.4 million on its operations, which includes expenditure of over RM127,000 for the running of the halfway home, where 55 patients stayed with their caregivers.

With 60 to 70 new cases of childhood cancer diagnosed in Sarawak each year, and an annual estimated operating cost of RM1.5million, support from corporate partners, government, and members of the public is crucial for the Society to be able to carry out its services for approximately 200 families yearly.

Make a difference by supporting the children through SCCS’s Heart of Gold Donation Program for as low as RM30 per month at bit.ly/donate2sccs.

The annual GoBald fundraiser is also being held currently up to June 30, which can be signed up for online at www.gobald.my.

Find out more at www.sccs.org.my or contact their office on 082-686276.