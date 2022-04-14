Soldier pleads guilty to robbing woman using penknife in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (April 14): A soldier with the rank of private pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a woman of RM600 armed with a penknife last month.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set April 22 for further mention to hear the social report and sentence the 20-year-old.

DPP Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff did not recommend bail to prevent the accused, who is from Melaka, from fleeing and committing the same offence again.

The accused kept quiet and did not say anything in mitigation.

However, Afidah set bail at RM5,000 with one local surety, who is gainfully employed with a permanent address here.

According to the amended charge, the soldier robbed a 22-year-old victim around 4.30pm on March 6 in the victim’s car, which was parked in front of a shop at Kota Sentosa.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and possible caning upon conviction.

It is understood that the accused committed the crime as he was desperate for cash.

He was unrepresented by counsel.