Special Council on MA63 holds ‘path-breaking meeting’

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): The Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) on Thursday resolved several more pertinent issues that would benefit Sabah and Sarawak as a whole.

Describing it as a “path-breaking meeting”, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili added that one of the biggest breakthroughs was resolving the special grant for Sabah, which has not been reviewed for the last five decades.

“This is indeed historic for Sabah and its state government, and we thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as well as Finance Ministers representing the federal and Sabah governments – Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, for their never-ending effort to finding a solution that is satisfying for both parties.

“We are equally proud because this issue has not only received the attention of the Federal Government, but we have reached a better agreement which is 135 per cent more than the amount promised by the PH and has been openly accepted by the Warisan-led State Government.

“However, the previous special grant formula (by PH) was rejected by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government and we managed to secure a more just formula and meet the Sabahan demands.

“During the PH government, they offered and announced publicly the Special Grant to Sabah and Sarawak, doubling it for 2020 to RM53.4 million for Sabah and RM32 million for Sarawak.

“We increased Sabah’s annual amount to three times (RM125.6 million),” Ongkili said, adding the decision came after the federal and state governments reached a consensus on reviewing the special grant to Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Ongkili also said that he is confident that both the Federal and State Governments would also be able to find a common ground and find the best formula for the 40 per cent constitutional provision that would meet the demands of the Sabah government.

“I will not comment much as a joint statement will be issued on the matter by the Sabah Government and Federal Finance Ministry,” said Ongkili.

He added that apart from the special grant, the MKMA63, which was chaired by the Prime Minister, also approved in principle on the delegation of powers on environment, labour and return of idle federal lands to the Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

“We also discussed on issues related to border trade and security between the East Malaysian states and Kalimantan, in light with Indonesia’s decision to shift its capital city (Nusantara) to Balikpapan.

“We also agreed for better infrastructure development plans for Sabah and Sarawak state governments to tap on potentials from the spillover of the capital city move, and at the same time to beef up security and build more Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) at all entry points from Kalimantan to East Malaysia,” he said.

The MKMA63 sat for the fourth time which also include Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Sarawak Premier Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, as well as top officials from the two states.