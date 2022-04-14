Taiwanese doctor wears bikini in social media post to get people’s attention to read her safety guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR (April 14): Moving away from past practices, a Taiwanese emergency room doctor decided to wear a bikini to present safety guidelines on her social media this year.

The public service announcement message by Dr Huang Ching-wei, who works at the Lanyu Public Health Center on Orchid Island, proved to be a success when the post gained traction and comments were positive.

Dr Huang had posted photos of herself, enjoying at a beachfront swimming pool and listed the do’s and don’ts for visitors during their visit to the tourists island, Taiwan News reported.

Her advice includes health and safety tips, local etiquette and taboos, and tips on how to seek medical attention if they fall sick or injured on the island.

The guidelines put together by Dr Huang included do not drink and ride, do not park in the middle of the road to take photos, beware of goats, pigs, dogs and crabs rushing out, and do not climb up dangerous seaside rocks to take selfies.

Dr Huang started her post by saying the island’s tourist season would be the start of her busy time.

“Be sure to read through the advice before coming to have fun (the photos have been selected in hope that they will increase readership, and in case they fail to do so, they will be replaced with photos of various rotting wounds next year.)”

Her followers said the post worked as they read through the entire text while others praised Dr Huang for her beauty and that they would behave and listen to her.

The post on April 10 has since received 534 reactions, 72 comments and shared seven times as compared to her post last year that gathered only 801 likes, 82 comments, and 109 shares the whole year.

Dr Huang reportedly said that she makes a health education post every year, and this year she attached her bikini photos, hoping they will attract more people to read the post.

She hoped that visitors would have a safe trip during their stay on the island. – Malay Mail