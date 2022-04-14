Uggah: System for Dayak firms to take part in govt contracts soon

KUCHING (April 14): The Sarawak government is working out a system to enable genuine Sarawak Bumiputra companies including those owned by Dayaks to participate in contracts for development projects, says Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said the development projects included roads, bridges and other infrastructure and maintenance work.

He said this when a delegation of Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) led by its president Dato Leonard Martin Uning, called on him at his office here recently.

Uggah said among his key responsibilities was to uplift rural infrastructural facilities throughout Sarawak.

He also advised and encouraged interested DCCI members to form a consortium among themselves to strengthen and improve their capabilities to participate in many major government projects.

Among those in the delegation were Dato Alan Keripin who is DCCI advisor, Kilat Beriak (deputy president), Libat Langub (secretary general), Bell Agan (treasurer general), Dato Winshel Atos (vice president) and five supreme council members.

A statement from DCCI issued yesterday said Leonard raised many challenges faced by Dayak businessmen, contractors and consultants in construction, oil and gas and other industries.

He also urged the Sarawak government to look into the plight of Dayak businessmen and companies, including Class F contractors, to enable them to participate meaningfully in the many government contracts and undertakings.

At the meeting, DCCI thanked the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Uggah for the financial grants received from the Sarawak government to part finance the construction of the ‘Panggau Dayak’ twin towers project at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here.

The project, on a two-hectare site, is a joint venture development between Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and the DCCI.

DCCI also thanked the government for the further RM2.6 million grant to build a common access road leading to the DCF-DCCI building and other adjoining proposed projects at the area.

“The DCF-DCCI building project is proceeding well as scheduled,” it added.