Warisan won’t cooperate with Bersatu in GE15 – Shafie

TAWAU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) will not form a new coalition with Bersatu for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said he does not want the Sheraton Move to happen again by accepting Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s invitation to form a new alliance.

Shafie said the Sheraton Move should not happen again as it can affect unification in the country.

He said the country’s political situation was not stable after the Sheraton Move, which was dominated by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“It not only affects the confidence of the people in the country but foreign countries and investors are also not very optimistic in the current government.

“The scenario is very worrying because the people are becoming victims to political instability in the country,” he said at a fast breaking ceremony with about 1,000 residents here on Wednesday.

According to Shafie, the political instability will continue as long as the people do not want to change it because it all depends on them instead of the leaders.

“If the people choose a good leader, then the country can form a united community through the political stability of the country.

“Therefore, I have expressed my stance not to cooperate and asked Muhyiddin not to involve Warisan with his plan,” he said.

Shafie said for now, Warisan only wanted to strengthen and improve itself.

“We don’t want to think of someone else’s party, because Warisan wants to be a strong party and be an option for the people of this country,” he added.

Muhyiddin had met with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as part of the initiative to explore possible avenues of cooperation during the GE15.

He said the initiative was an early step to get the views of leaders of main political parties besides Barisan Nasional (BN) to avoid multi-cornered fights in GE15, but no final decision had been reached as yet.

Commenting on Wednesday’s event, Shafie said it was a common practice to meet people at the grassroots.

“Not only is it held in the district, but the ceremony is also conducted in other districts up to Kudat,” he said.

Earlier, Shafie presented donations to 100 recipients comprising orphans, disabled people and asnaf.