Woman nabbed at Jambusan Lama in connection with online gambling

KUCHING (April 14): Police arrested a woman in a coffee shop at Jambusan Lama, Jalan Bau-Lundu around 4pm yesterday for allegedly selling illegal online gambling top-ups.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect, a 24-year-old from Taman Palma Indah, Jalan Matang, is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“During the arrest, police also seized a smartphone, cash, and two pieces of paper containing the codes for the gambling websites,” Poge said in a statement today.

He said the SIM card used by the suspect was also seized for investigation.

A background check on the suspect revealed that she did not have any past criminal records.

If found guilty, she could be fined between RM5,000 and RM50,000, or be jailed for up to three years.