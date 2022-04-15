1,194 rural Miri Division folk get electricity supply through Alaf project since 2018

MIRI (April 15): The Additional Late Applicant Fund (Alaf) project in Miri Division has successfully connected electricity supply to 1,194 rural residents from 22 villages since 2018, said Datu Sharbini Suhaili.

The Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer said this was part of efforts to ensure the connection of electricity supply to the whole of Sarawak by 2025.

“This connection covers areas in Niah, Subis, Beluru, Lambir, Marudi, including Tudan and Kuala Baram.

“In addition, a total of 607 houses have been surveyed and targeted for the completion of electricity supply connection this year,” he said during a breaking of fast event at Masjid Darul Ehsan in Piasau last night.

Sharbini said as the largest renewable energy developer in the country, Sarawak Energy is always looking for future business development opportunities.

“Especially for Miri and the northern part of Sarawak, our company is making huge investments to upgrade and strengthen the energy supply system,” he said.

He cited the completion and operation of substations such as the Miri Town 33kV substation completed in 2019, Piasau 33kV substation completed in 2020, and the Senadin 33kV substation earlier this year.

“With these substations, the electricity supply can be enhanced, and the 33kV and 11kV distribution systems can be restructured.

“In Lawas, the Kota 2 Mini-Hydro Station has also been fully completed and is operating to meet the needs of the residents,” he added.

Sharbini pointed out the Northern Grid Extension project, which is scheduled for completion in the next few years, will connect areas in northern Sarawak to the state grid and enhance electricity supply in Miri, Limbang, and Lawas.

“It will also serve as an injection point to support energy exports to neighbouring states and countries,” he said.

He explained that issues relating to land ownership are among the biggest challenges for the project.

“This prolonged problem will pose a long-term risk to the reliability of the electricity supply system in northern Sarawak.

“We hope that electricity infrastructure modernisation projects are given importance and cooperation from all parties is needed so that developing cities like Miri have a stable electricity supply system to meet the needs of all its residents,” he said.

Sharbini also thanked the Miri community, police, as well as local authorities for their cooperation in tackling the problem of illegal bitcoin operations and rampant energy theft.

“The suppression of such activities is important to prevent the dangers and risks of electrical accidents in the community and has helped Sarawak Energy avoid serious financial losses,” he said.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said one of the government’s priority efforts today is to ensure that every household in Sarawak is supplied with 24-hour electricity by 2025.

On the event, he congratulated Sarawak Energy for being able to work with the mosque management to host the in-person ceremony following relaxed Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures.

“We are grateful after almost two years of not being able to hold various forms of events during the month of Ramadan, this year we have been allowed by the government, the Ministry of Health, and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to come together in this event.

“Our hope is that despite such flexibility, we will continue to adhere to the guidelines and SOPs set by the government so that we can together help curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Sarawak Energy also presented donations to Masjid Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Desa Senadin, Masjid At-Taqwa Miri, Masjid Darul Ehsan Piasau, Surau SMK Dato Permaisuri, Surau SK Pujut Corner, Surau Istiqomah SK Agama Mis Miri, Surau Darul Ikhlas Kampung Senadin Jaya, Surau Darul Takwa Tudan, Sekolah Rendah Islam Integrasi Tahfiz (Sritiiz), and Pusat Jagaan Anak Kesayangan Kami.