270,282 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): The number of children aged between five and 11 years who have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children has increased to 270,282 or 7.6 per cent of their population yesterday, from 229,615 children, or 6.5 per cent, the previous day.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,380,661 children in the age group, or 38.9 per cent of their population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,867,600 individuals or 92.2 per cent of their population in the country have completed the vaccination, while 2,969,812 individuals or 95.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of yesterday.

On the adult population, a total of 15,959,507 individuals or 67.8 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,959,889 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,236,544 others, or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 58,078 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 8,554 of them as first dose, second dose (41,430) and booster dose (8,094), bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme to 69,431,570.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 18 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with three cases each reported in Johor, Kedah and Perak; two cases each in Negeri Sembilan and Pahang; while Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu, and Putrajaya recorded one death each. — Bernama