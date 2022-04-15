9,922 eligible for Covid-19 booster in Lawas yet to get shot, says acting Resident

LAWAS (April 15): A total of 9,922 eligible individuals here have yet to receive their Covid-19 booster dose, said Limbang acting Resident Sebi Abang.

In a statement today, the divisional disaster management committee chairman said the majority had given reasons for being reluctant in getting the additional shot.

“The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme has been ongoing since October of last year in Lawas.

“Six months on and we have a remaining 9.922 eligible individuals in the district who have yet to receive their booster,” he said when verifying a list circulating on WhatsApp of eligible individuals yet to receive their Covid-19 booster dose.

According to him, the reasons given included they were unprepared for an additional vaccination dose.

“Others quoted availability of their preferred choice of vaccine and fear of being affected by (very rare) serious side effects.

“There are some who live on the outskirts of the district, who consider themselves low risk of being infected, while some of them felt that the first two doses of the vaccine were sufficient defence against the virus,” said Sebi.

He added a small number of eligible individuals also refused to get the booster dose as they believed their immune systems did not require it.

The Lawas District Health Office has called on those yet to receive their booster dose to go to Dataran Astaka (next to Seri Malaysia Hotel).

The counter is open on weekdays between 9am and 12 noon until April 29.