Abd Karim clarifies he merely suggested mask mandates be relaxed, not dropped completely

KUCHING (April 15): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has clarified that he did not suggest mask mandates in the country be removed.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister stressed that he had merely suggested rules on wearing face masks be relaxed.

“What I was trying to say earlier on is for KKM (Ministry of Health) and SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) to not make it (the wearing of face masks) rigid.

“I don’t know whether (Bandar Kuching MP) Kelvin Yii understands simple English or not. I did not say we should totally take off the mask. What I said is flexibility, that the public is given a choice, or that SOPs (standard operating procedures) be made less rigid,” he explained during a news conference yesterday evening.

He said this in response to Yii’s statement yesterday that every decision on relaxing Covid-19 SOPs, even in endemicity, must be based on data and science.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said even though the SOPs are already less rigid now, the law is still there.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, you can be compounded and charged. Even myself, if I go into a public transport or a public place, I still wear a mask,” he said.

He opined that the authorities should offer a choice – whether to use a face mask or not – to the community, but remind them that the Covid-19 virus is still around.

“Just tell them Covid-19 is still around, that you have to take care. Give them a choice, don’t fix it. That’s how I look at it.

“But the way Kelvin put it is as if I want the mask to be totally taken off. No, I did not say that,” he clarified.

On the Rainforest World Music Festival this year, Abdul Karim said the event will be held in an open space.

He said if a person is in a confined space, a taxi, or a small room where ventilation is poor, the individual is advised to wear a face mask.

“But if it is an open space, it (wearing a mask) should be at the discretion of an individual. Do not make it mandatory,” he added.

Yesterday, Yii said data had shown that over-relaxed Covid-19 SOPs in other countries resulted in a vertical surge of cases that still overwhelmed the healthcare system, diminishing the quality of care for all patients.

According to him, one of the reasons Malaysia has not see a vertical surge of cases, even in view of the Omicron variant, is because of more conservative SOPs, including compulsory mask wearing.