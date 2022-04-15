Avoid crowded places, Health Ministry tells vulnerable groups

KUCHING (April 15): The Ministry of Health has appealed to vulnerable groups namely the elderly and children to avoid crowded places as the country transitions to endemicity.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the ministry said many activities including gatherings had been taking place since the country entered the endemic phase on April 1.

It said the vulnerable groups must be more alert particularly in light of the approaching Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The ministry thus called upon the people to perform self-risk assessments to bring down the risk of infections.

The ministry also advised people to wear face masks properly to prevent from being infected with the virus.

“The best protection is to make sure the vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children are administered with vaccines as well as booster doses for the elderly,” it added.