Bersatu to get PM’s clarification on Govt-PH MoU

SEPANG (April 15): Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he would seek clarification from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the status of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability inked between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former prime minister said the MoU was mentioned in a meeting between the leaders of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Ismail Sabri last week and it was agreed that no discussions were required at that time on whether or not it should be extended.

“…but there seems to be a slightly different decision today.

“So, we will seek an explanation on whether he (Ismail Sabri) wants to end or extend it,” he told reporters after checking the operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today following the reopening of the country’s border on April 1.

Muhyiddin, who is also National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman, said this in response to Umno Supreme Council’s (MT) decision yesterday that the MoU would not be extended after it expires on July 31.

The MoU was signed by Ismail Sabri, on behalf of the government, and PH party leaders namely PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, then DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng, Amanah President Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau on Sept 13, 2021.

The MoU comprised six initiatives namely empowerment of Covid-19 plans, administrative transformation, parliamentary reforms, Malaysia Agreement MA63, judicial independence and the establishment of a steering committee.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri was reported to have said that he would abide by the decision of the Umno MT on the MoU and as Umno vice-president, he was subject to the decision made by the Council.

On Ismail Sabri’s nomination as Prime Minister candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15), Muhyiddin said it was Umno’s issue to decide and PN did not share the same stance. – Bernama