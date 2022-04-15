Catch award-winning writer, illustrator’s storytelling session on Pustaka Negeri’s social media

KUCHING (April 15): Writer and illustrator Teoh Choon Ean will conduct a storytelling session on Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s social media platforms tomorrow.

Happening on the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel starting at 10am, the 10-minute session will have Teoh reading her children’s book titled ‘The Fishermen’s Quarrel’.

The story is a retelling of a Thai folk tale, first published by MPH Publishing in 2016.

Teoh is an active speaker, trainer, education facilitator, and storyteller, who has conducted workshops, speaking engagements, and international conferences in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Korea, as well as across Malaysia.

She started writing in her teens, but only started illustrating books at the age of 60.

She is also an award-winning writer with short stories published in anthologies locally and abroad.

Her children’s books have won the Samsung Kids Time Author Awards and the National Library Community Reading Programme in 2016.