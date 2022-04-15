Chong leaving DAP’s negotiations with Opposition parties to 3-member committee

KUCHING (April 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is leaving the party’s parliamentary election negotiations with other Opposition parties to DAP’s three-member committee.

As such, he declined to comment on the party’s preparations for the polls, which could be called later this year.

“The DAP Sarawak state committee has set up a three-member committee comprising Alice Lau, Alan Ling, and Chiew Chin Sing to take up negotiations with other Opposition parties in Sarawak.

“I will leave that to them,” he told a news conference here today.

Among those present at the press conference were Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

On April 6, Chong had said DAP Sarawak is open to cooperation with all Opposition parties in the state for the parliamentary election.

He said this after chairing DAP Sarawak’s state committee meeting held at the party’s Sibu headquarters in Rejang Park.