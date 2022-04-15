Daycare supervisor in Miri under investigation for injuring toddler

MIRI (April 14): Police have recorded a statement from a staff member of a daycare centre in Luak Bay here to assist investigation of a case of injuring a four-year-old child in the face.

The incident was believed to have happened on Tuesday. The child’s mother lodged a police report claiming that her daughter was slapped by a staff member of the daycare centre.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the incident when contacted.

“The incident occurred on April 12 and police have recorded a statement from the suspect who is the supervisor of the care centre before she was released.

“The case has been referred to JKM (Welfare Department) for action to be taken against the daycare centre involved,” he said.

Alexson explained that JKM will investigate the case involving a special needs child.