Family of murder from Bintangor calls on public not to speculate on case

KUCHING (April 15): The family of Mariamah Abdullah Basam, 29 – who was murdered in Bukit Putus, Negeri Sembilan between March 15 and 17 – has called on the public not to speculate on the case.

A Facebook post by ‘Nadya Matteen’ claimed the family has been kept in the dark by police, who are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Please respect the feelings of the deceased’s family members. Both of her parents are not in the best of health,” said the Facebook user.

The post added that Mariamah was from Bintangor and had two children – an eight-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl.

Her body was found on March 20 in a ravine at KM14, Jalan Lama Bukit Putus.

Khalid Redza Shuib, 41, has been charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Seremban with Mariamah’s murder.

He was also jointly charged with his 18-year-old daughter Nurshafwani Khalid Redza with the murder of five-year-old Hanan Hasrul Izwan, at a house in Jalan Temiang, Taman Nee Yan on March 3.

Khalid Redza was also charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to Siti Syarifah Aibiddin, 35, and abandoning a 20-month-old girl at the same location between Dec 1, 2020 and March 23, 2022.