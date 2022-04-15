FCAS International Dragon Boat Race offers RM81,500

KOTA KINABALU (April 15): The 7th FCAS International Dragon Boat Race returns this year with RM81,500 worth of cash prizes to be won.

Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) deputy president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the race would be held at Likas Bay on July 2 and 3.

“Preparations for the dragon race is currently in full swing to revive the exciting event that was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have extended invitations to dragon boat teams in Philippines, Singapore and Brunei to compete in the event as well as Sarawak, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. For local teams, we have invited teams from Sandakan, Tawau, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu.

“Local teams are eager to join the race as well, with many of them enquiring how soon they are able to start training,” she said after chairing a technical meeting here on Thursday.

Susan, who is the organizing chairperson of the race, said there are nine categories to compete in, namely:

C1: Sabah Head of State Trophy (800m) – International and Top Malaysian Men Teams;

C2: Sabah Chief Minister Trophy (800m) – Malaysian Men’s Teams;

C3: Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (800m and minimum of eight women) – International and Malaysian Mix Teams;

C4: Local FCAS Trophy (800m) – FCAS Member Mix Team Only;

C5: FCAS Trophy (800m) – Malaysian Chinese Mix Team Only;

C6: FCAS Trophy (800m) – Malaysian Chinese Men’s Teams Only;

C7: Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (800m) – Local Junior Team Between 15-20 Years Old;

C8: Men Team Open 200 Metre Race – International and Malaysian Men’s Teams (12 Crews); and

C9: Mix Team Open 200 Metre Race – International and Malaysian Mix Teams (12 Crews) Minimum 4 Women.

The first prize winner of the coveted Sabah Head of State Trophy will receive a RM10,000 cash prize, while the winning team of the Sabah Chief Minister Trophy and Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy will go home with RM8,000. The remaining categories offers RM3,000 for the top spot.

Susan said the team managers will convene for a meeting at Sutera Habour Marina theatre room on July 1, followed by a beach party overlooking the beautiful sunset at Likas Bay at 5pm.

The programme includes a torch lighting ceremony and souvenirs to all the participating teams as well.

The race begins with the preliminary rounds on July 2 after an oath-taking ceremony by the sportsmen. The heat races will conclude by noon, making way for FCAS’ inaugural seven-kilometre sunset run at 3.30pm.

Each participant of the run will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal.

“We expect 500 participants for the 7Km sunset run,” Susan said.

The highlight of the competition – the final races for the nine categories – will take place the next day on July 3.

The Head of State TunJuhar Mahiruddin is invited to grace the opening ceremony and thereafter give away the prizes.

In keeping with the traditional customs of the Dragon Boat Festival, there will be a zongzi, or glutinous rice dumplings, offering ceremony, as well as zongzi cooking competition to liven up the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Susan said training will be available at Sutera Harbour Marina and Kampung Gayangin Tuaran beginning May.

The teams are required to contact the organizing committee to schedule their training sessions.

Susan said a total of 89 teams took part in the last dragon boat race in 2019.

She said the last competition was intense with Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan dragon boat team winning the Sabah Head of State Trophy.

The Sabah Chief Minister Trophy was won by Kg Giling Laut Tuaran.

The Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan dragon boat team secured another win in the Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy category.

Susan urged registered Malaysian associations, private corporations, members of the public and even foreigners to participate in the dragon boat race this year.

Registration is now open till June 15, 2022. For further enquiries contact the organizing secretariat at +6088-253433 or +60178596674 (Teddy).

Also present at the technical meeting were race director Datuk Balwant Singh Kler, assistant race director Zachary Mobijohn, deputy organizing chairman Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, person-in-charge of dragon boats, Godfrey Yin, person-in-charge of sea race lane set up, Shim Yun Shing and person-in-charge of boat towing, Omar Baki Aliakbar.