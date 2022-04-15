Female clerk losses over RM100,000 in love scam to ‘doctor’

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): A female clerk of a private company lost RM152,200 after befriending a ‘doctor’ on social media who promised to marry her.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Asst Comm Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the 34-year-old suspect sought financial assistance from the victim to pay off his debts and wedding expenses.

He added that the woman met the suspect several times in a hotel room in the city centre, and handed over RM30,000 worth of jewellery and RM122,500 in cash to help the man pay for a house deposit.

“The victim then found out that the suspect had done the same thing to several women at the same hotel. The victim then lodged a police report on April 9, ” he said in a statement today.

Following that, police arrested an unemployed local man, 39, last Wednesday in the Klang Valley to assist in the investigation.

“Police also seized three mobile phones, nine gold bars, eight gold dinars worth RM30,000 and RM18,000 cash,” he said, adding the suspect has been remanded until tomorrow under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama