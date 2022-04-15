Following outcry, Wee Ka Siong calls for investigation of festive season airfare hikes

KUCHING (April 15): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and domestic airlines have been told to immediately conduct a detailed and thorough investigation on the issue of the increase in airfares during this festive season, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In a statement today, he said that every effort will be made to reduce airfares to alleviate the people’s burden, following media reports of increases in airfares between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

“I heard and understand that there are complaints from the public, especially flight users about the increase in airfares between Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak.

“I will investigate the validity of the complaint that has been reported,” he said.

Wee also thanked Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin for voicing out the grievances of the people of Sarawak and Sabah for the ministry to take action.

He said in order to find the best solution in addressing the problems and complaints of the people, he had chaired a special meeting on Thursday, involving the ministry, Mavcom, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), and domestic airlines.

“Mavcom, CAAM, and the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) are ready to consider and approve airlines’ applications to increase flight frequencies, and operate air traffic control services, and also extend airport operating hours during this and upcoming festive seasons.

“CAAM has already approved the necessary extension of the operating hours of air traffic control services at airports. This will assist airlines in planning capacity additions especially ahead of the festive season. The Transport Ministry, through Mavcom, will inform the public of the outcome of discussions with all airlines in the near future,” he said.

Wee said based on monitoring conducted by Mavcom, airfares on April 30, which is the peak travel date for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, have increased compared to the average airfares in 2019.

He noted that this increase is due to increased costs of operations, primarily rising jet fuel prices, as well as limited resources for airlines to increase to full capacity.

“The dynamic pricing mechanism also uses artificial intelligence in the process of determining the price, not manually to raise the price as claimed. Airlines are having trouble adding flight capacity immediately due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Aircraft must go through a process of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) before the aircraft is approved for safe service. Airlines had to keep their planes as the state-enforced movement restrictions,” he said.

Wee pointed out that once the country enters the endemic phase and demand increases from consumers, airlines will need more time and replacement tools to get ready for re-operations.

He said that for April 2022, the frequency of flights to Sabah and Sarawak is still low at only 68 per cent compared to pre-pandemic times in 2019.

“The determination of domestic airfares by national airlines was based on the rationalisation of the domestic air services sector in 2006. In this regard, the Cabinet at the time had decided that national airlines providing domestic air services were given freedom in determining network coverage, flight frequency and fare rates based on market demand.

“This is in line with the practice in most other countries where they do not regulate airfares for international or domestic routes. Although the ceiling price can lower airfares during the peak season, it will still lead to an increase in airfares during the normal season,” he said.