Four plead guilty to smuggling Indonesian workers in Kuching

KUCHING (April 15): Two men have been sentenced to three years’ jail, and two others to two and a half years’ jail by the High Court here yesterday after they pleaded guilty of smuggling 17 Indonesian workers into the state early this year.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai ordered the jail sentence for all the accused, Mohd Hadi Abdul Karim Boon (30), Robert Erni (27), Joshua Sidi (27) and Fery Alam (31), to start on Jan 11, the day they were arrested.

According to the charge sheet, they committed the offence at a hotel in Jalan Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan here around 1am on Jan 11.

They were charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for jail not exceeding 15 years or a fine or both on conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) found Hadi, Robert and Joshua outside the hotel while Fery was in a (hotel) room.

The migrants were housed in the hotel room before heading to their respective destinations – Sibu and Bintulu.

Investigation found that they entered Malaysia to work, and their entry was managed by different agents and guided by unknown individuals.

The migrants were also instructed to wait in three different vehicles that would pick them up upon their arrival at the Malaysia-Indonesia border, before being taken to the hotel.

It is said that Fery arranged for Hadi, Robert and Joshua to enter Malaysia. He was also responsible for picking and bringing nine migrants from Indonesia.

The migrants were then taken by Hadi, Robert and Joshua to the hotel before being sent to their respective destinations. Eight other migrants entered Sarawak via ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal pathway) through their respective agents, and were later brought here by Hadi, Robert and Joshua.

The eight migrants were sent to a hotel while waiting for other migrants before they were sent to their respective destinations.

Based on a review by the Malaysian Immigration Department, there was no record of entry into Malaysia of the eight migrants while the rest were found to have stayed longer in Malaysia after the expiry of their passes.

Meanwhile, the court held that Robert and Joshua played a lesser serious role than Hadi and Fery in committing the offence.

Hadi and Fery were thus sentenced to three years in prison while Robert and Joshua were sentenced to two and a half years.

DPP Ruthra Raj prosecuted while all the accused were represented by lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.