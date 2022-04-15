Health Ministry logs 10,413 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded 10,413 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country since the pandemic started to 4,363,024.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also stated that there were 18 deaths recorded yesterday, including five people who died before being brought into hospital.

Cumulatively, 35,381 have died in Malaysia due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME