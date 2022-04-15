Ismail Sabri says will follow Umno top council’s decision to end MoU with Pakatan this July

PUTRAJAYA (April 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said he would abide by the decision made by the Umno Supreme Council (MT) not to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability inked between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) when it expires on July 31.

As Umno vice-president, Ismail Sabri said he is subject to the decision made by the Council.

Yesterday, Umno MT decided that the MoU will not be extended after July 31.

On September 13, 2021, Ismail Sabri, on behalf of the government, inked the MoU with PH component party leaders, namely PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the then DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

“It was decided yesterday that it (MoU) is only until July 31 and the MT agreed that it shall not be extended.

“If there are any changes, the MT will discuss again,” he told reporters after launching the Koperasi Pudina Putrajaya Bhd Coopmart and Coop Community Mart here today.

The MoU comprised six initiatives namely empowerment of Covid-19 plans, administrative transformation, parliamentary reforms, Malaysia Agreement MA63, judicial independence and the establishment of a steering committee.

On March 10, the MoU Consultative Committee member Anthony Loke was reported as saying that the opposition was willing to further extend the MoU after its expiry date on July 31.

Loke, who is the new DAP secretary-general, said the opposition had no issue extending the MoU, especially after the amendment to the Federal Constitution for the anti-party hopping bill, which is among the agenda agreed upon in the MoU, is passed. – Bernama