Kapit trunk road both boon and bane, say locals

KAPIT (April 15): The new trunk road from Kapit to Song, Kanowit and Sibu is both a boon and a bane to local folks.

Previously, the only mode of transport to other towns was the express boat service which has seen better days since the opening of the new trunk road last year.

The ease of travel, shorter travelling time at less cost has seen many enjoying travelling to and from Kapit on the only trunk road.

The popularity of the trunk road with only one lane in each direction is bringing on a previously unheard of issue- traffic jam- in sleepy Kapit town.

The daily traffic congestion along the route to the traffic lights near Sungai Kapit Bridge (Jalan Airport/Jalan Sungai Selirik Bypass/Jalan Bletih) has become exasperating for motorists.

Motorists had been complaining a lot about the sometimes hour-long traffic jam along Jalan Airport to Jalan Bletih via the traffic lights.

A four-wheel drive vehicle owner who wished to be known only as Richardson narrated his bad experience of being caught in the traffic jam for more than an hour over a distance of some six kilometers.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), coming from Sibu, I reached SK Kapit along Jalan Bletih at 5pm and was stuck in the traffic jam. I reached the traffic lights about two kilometers away at 6pm and finally reached Kapit town at 6.25 pm. This is the worst traffic jam.

“I wished the relevant government departments would address the acute traffic jam along Jalan Bletih-Jalan Airport to Kapit Town,” he lamented.

James, another motorist, related that the traffic jam was more acute during peak hours from 6.30am to 8am, noon to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm.

“Being the only gateway to and from Kapit for motorists, just have to be patient otherwise get sick,” he shared.

The number of government buildings and facilities located in the Bletih area account for the peak hour jam. These include the State Complex, Kapit Health Clinic, Indoor Stadium/Bletih Swimming Pool, Bletih Light Industrial Estates, Puspakom, Bletih Cargo Jetty, SMK Kapit 2, SK Kapit, SK Kampung Baru, Fire and Rescue station, Jabal An-Nur Mosque, Bletih Perkeso, new township and housing estates

Apparently, during a visit here last year, Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced federal allocation of RM20 million to build an alternative road from Bletih State Complex to the old Kapit Airport linking up to Jalan Airport bypassing the traffic lights during Kapit Development Briefing but there was no further news to date.