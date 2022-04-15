King, Queen convey Good Friday, Easter Greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed greetings to Christians celebrating Good Friday and Easter.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed hope that those who celebrated the festival would be blessed with peace and happiness.

“May this celebration be filled with peace and happiness to all who celebrate it,” Their Majesties said.

Christians celebrate Good Friday today and Easter on April 17. — Bernama