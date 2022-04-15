Man in Sibu claims trial for statutory rape of 14-year-old girl

SIBU (April 15): A 36-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday over two charges of raping an underage girl.

On the first charge, the man allegedly raped the 14-year-old victim at about 12.30pm April 2 this year in a car parked at Jalan Ek Dee.

For the second charge, he was indicted for allegedly raping the victim on April 3 at about 4pm in a car at the same place.

The accused was facing charges under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment term of between 10 and 30 years as well as being liable to whipping upon conviction.

Judge Marutin Pagan set the pre-trial case management on June 15 and released the accused on cash bail of RM5,000 with one local surety.