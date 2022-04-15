MMEA steps up festive season patrols, deploying 950 personnel in East M’sia

ALOR GAJAH (April 15): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is deploying more than 2,500 of its personnel for a special operation, Operasi Khas Pagar Laut series 1/2022, to combat cross-border criminal activities at sea, said its director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

He said they included 500 personnel for deployment in the waters off Sabah and Labuan, and 450 personnel in Sarawak.

“The operation will be mounted from April 19 to May 17 in Malaysian waters to prevent criminal activities, especially with the reopening of the country’s borders last April 1,” he added.

He told reporters this after the presentation of the Excellent Service award to MMEA personnel in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan at the Maritime Headquarters in Kuala Linggi here last night.

Also present was Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime director Capt Iskandar Ishak.

On the agency’s success this year, he said, it had recorded 257 arrests and seizures worth more than RM49.2 million.

The arrest included illegal immigrants and smugglers in operations conducted in the Straits of Melaka, waters in the East Coast, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, he added. — Bernama