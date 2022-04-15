PAS welcomes Umno’s move to maintain Ismail Sabri as choice PM if it wins GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): Islamist party PAS today welcomed political rival Umno’s decision to stick with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister if it wins the next general election.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said his party fully supports PM Ismail Sabri’s leadership and hopes the latter’s “Unity Agenda” will be continued.

He held that Ismail Sabri’s approach is responsible for the current harmony and political stability in the country.

“This approach will surely be supported by all on the principle of bipartisanship for the good of the country,” Takiyuddin, the Kota Baru MP said.

He also expressed PAS’ confidence that the Memorandum of Understanding for Political Transformation and Stability signed between PM Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan Opposition coalition last year will help in Malaysia’s socio-economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri rose to become Malaysia’s ninth prime minister last August, replacing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The 62-year-old Umno vice-president is the first PM who is not the president of a political party.

The Umno supreme council announced yesterday that it has unanimously agreed on Ismail Sabri to be its prime minister candidate if it wins the 15th general election, ending months of silence.

The 15th general election is only due in July next year but speculation has been rife that it will be called this year. — Malay Mail