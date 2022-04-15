Purchase flight tickets early to avoid costly prices, say airline operators

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): Airline companies have advised Malaysians to purchase their flight tickets early to avoid being burdened by costly ticket prices during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period caused by dynamic pricing strategy.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd, in a statement to Bernama yesterday, said that airline companies had set the price of flight tickets dynamically, which is subject to demand and supply, as well as based on the date, time and availability of seats at a certain timeframe.

“We are recording a very encouraging load, especially for the peak period in conjunction with Hari Raya, which has seen a significant increase in flight bookings compared to the same period last year.

“We encourage the public to plan their trips and take advantage of the various promotional offers and discounts available from time to time,” the statement added.

Malaysia Airlines also assured that it will continue to monitor the situation and increase flight seat capacities accordingly so as to fulfill rising demand.

Through the Matta Fair 2022, Malaysia Airlines is offering discounts of up to 45 per cent on current ticket prices to all domestic and selected international destinations.

“Malaysia Airlines has also extended this offer online until April 17 to make it simpler for customers to continue planning their holidays and purchasing affordable flight tickets,” according to the statement.

Earlier, Bernama reported that local airlines providing flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching had offered tickets priced up to RM300 for return flights during non-festive seasons.

However, a check on their websites now showed prices skyrocketing up to RM2,000 (return flights), which is an increase of around 566 per cent for the April 29-May 8 festive period.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat, at a press conference to announce the airline’s reinstatement of six routes to India at the carrier’s headquarters yesterday, said AirAsia was still in the recovery mode and, thus, was looking at efforts to increase its flight capacity. — Bernama