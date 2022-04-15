Sarawak churches prepared to welcome congregants this Holy Week, says ACS

KUCHING (April 15): Churches across the state are prepared to welcome congregants during Holy Week after a two-year hiatus, says Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh.

He said since the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) removed the congregation cap for non-Muslim houses of worship from April 1, Christians have been returning to church especially from Palm Sunday on April 10.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week with the Last Supper Commemoration on Holy Thursday followed by Good Friday, Easter midnight Vigil and Easter Sunday.

“All churches are committed to comply with the Unifor standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on April 1.

“We need to be even more vigilant during Good Friday (today) and Easter masses and services and be prepared for maximum capacity as allowed by Unifor.

“To ensure churches are safe environment for worship on Good Friday, Easter and every Sundays, all our churches are maintaining physical distancing, wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, and scanning of MySejahtera as our safety SOPs,” Poh told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He was confident that the congregation was aware of the need to wear face masks and maintain physical distance in public places and houses of worship.

“We trust churchgoers will naturally keep safety habits as part of Christian social responsibility for the common good of society.”

Some churches with large corridors, foyers or porches may add seats with physical distancing to accommodate more churchgoers during Holy Week.

When asked if a large congregation is expected on Good Friday today, Poh said before the pandemic, some 5,000 churchgoers had congregated, packed shoulder-to-shoulder at St Joseph’s Cathedral here.

“But this would not be possible this year with SOPs such as physical distancing in place,” he said, adding that churches will continue live streaming of masses and services for those unable to be at church.

Poh stated that the threat of infection is still high for the elderly and those with comorbidities as we transition to the endemic phase. He said he has received words of gratitude for online masses from those who are bedridden, ill or convalescing.

“We will continue to do live streams for these special groups of people as well as the many Christians who could not be admitted into the church when full capacities are reached and doors have to be closed,” he assured.

Poh reminded those attending masses or services to follow registration guidelines of their respective churches and adhere with Covid-19 safety SOPs while at church.

“Please understand that the safety SOPs are to ensure churches remain open and safe for worship every Sunday throughout the year,” he added and wished every Christian an Easter filled with hope and life.