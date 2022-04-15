State govt asked to provide land for Tanah Puteh clinic’s relocation, expansion

KUCHING (April 15): The state government has been asked to provide land for the relocation and expansion of the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said this is necessary due to the increasing demand for the clinic’s services and growing population.

“The core issue is the lack of land for proper expansion and upgrades of this old government clinic. Such issue of land falls under the jurisdiction of the state government and I do hope that the state can provide a strategic new location for the clinic to cater for the same demographic of that area,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“This is the core issue that needs to be addressed if we are to properly address fully the issues faced by the clinic.”

He explained that the location of the land has to be agreed upon by both the federal and state governments before the Ministry of Health (MoH) can allocate the required funds to build a new clinic for the area.

Yii said he visited the clinic yesterday with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong following multiple complaints of long waits as well as an uncomfortable outdoor waiting area.

“The current awning providing shade at the ambulance area where the chairs are situated was sponsored by my office, but if there are additional improvements to be made, we will try our best to help.

“So, we were informed by the staff in the clinic that they recently changed and upgraded their numbering system, which has caused somewhat of a delay as the patients are yet to be familiar with the system,” he said adding, a similar system is being used at Kota Sentosa health clinic.