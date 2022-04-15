Stopping elevator service to fourth floor UTC Sibu bewilders rep

SIBU (April 15): Dudong assemblyman Dato Seri Tiong King Sing has called on the authorities to operate the elevators up to the fourth floor of Sibu Central Market where Sibu Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) is located for the convenience of the public.

He noted that currently elevator service to the fourth floor is closed as the authorities are concerned about negligence to check-in on MySejahtera app at the ground or third floor before going to UTC on the fourth floor.

“They have decided to make everyone take the elevators to the third floor to scan MySejahtera and walk up the stairs to the fourth floor. This is incredibly inconvenient and simply an abuse of responsibility.”

Tiong suggested placing staff at the fourth floor to ensure members of the public check-in on MySejahtera app before permitted entry rather than stop the elevators at the third floor which was rather silly.

“Many things can be solved in a simple manner but we don’t know why Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang chose to complicate things,” Bintulu MP said in a statement today.

Tiong was bewildered that the councillor even suggested the elderly and physically challenged seek assistance from security personnel to get to the fourth floor.

“What is he talking about? The elevators are working fine to the fourth floor. Some people thought the lifts were not working and walked all the way up the stairs to UTC,” he shared.

Tiong hoped Tiang would listen to the people’s feedback so the council could provide the best quality service to the people it serves.