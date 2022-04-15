Supplementary electoral roll for March 2022 open for review until May 14

KUCHING (April 15): The supplementary electoral roll for March 2022 (DPT BLN3/2022) is now open for review for 30 days from today until May 14, said Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) secretary said the supplementary electoral roll was certified yesterday (April 14) and gazetted today.

“The supplementary electoral roll for March 2022 contains the names of 40,543 citizens aged 18 and above between March 1 and 31, who have been automatically registered as new voters.

“The roll also contains 12,286 registered voters, who changed constituencies, and 5,019 voters who changed their voter status or category during the period,” he said.

Ikmalrudin called on citizens aged 18 years and above in the period of March 1-31 and any registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or change of status to check their names in DPT BLN3/2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed, they can make a claim by filling out Form C, or go to the relevant State Election Office.

“In addition, any registered voter in a constituency who makes a review and intends to object to the inclusion of the name of a voter who has applied for a change to his or her constituency can fill Form D, and be present at the relevant State Election Office,” he said.

Forms C and D can be downloaded from the State Election Office Portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and the forms must be submitted to the relevant State Election director during office hours on any working day during the supplementary electoral roll for March 2022 period.

Ikmalrudin said the EC has provided five methods to review the supplementary electoral roll.

“Voters can check the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; or use the MySPR Check mobile application.

“They can also apply online through https://myspr.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03-88927018,” he said.