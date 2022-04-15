Tiong: Bintulu needs JPN system upgrade, and UTC

BINTULU (April 15): Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is urging the Ministry of Finance to reconsider setting up Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Bintulu and also to upgrade the system at the National Registration Department (JPN) here.

He said this following the department’s failure to accept the MyKid applications due to system and software problems, which have not been updated.

First-time applicants are thus asked to apply at JPN Kuching, JPN UTC Kuching, JPN UTC Sibu and JPN UTC Miri.

“The JPN headquarters and JPN Kuching branch need to look seriously at this issue,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook yesterday, adding it was shameful to have an outdated service system.

Tiong said this should not happen as it makes it difficult for the people here to get the service outside of Bintulu.

“This is not acceptable at all. I, therefore, urge the director of JPN Bintulu to address this matter immediately, especially in the registration division, improve the shortcomings, ensure that mechanisms are implemented, and address the issue of staff shortage,” he said.

Tiong said he would highlight the matter to the attention of Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said for the record, there was a plan to set up a UTC in Bintulu for the convenience of the people, but unfortunately the plan was canceled by the Pakatan Harapan government.

On MyKid, he said it was introduced to help parents in handling any procedures related to their children as it is easier to use MyKid than a birth certificate.

“It is understood that MyKid has now run out of stock for more than a year, and the relevant system software for the purpose of processing MyKid has not been upgraded according to current needs,” he said.

He hoped the problem could be resolved as soon as possible for the benefit of the people.

“Many parents are facing difficulties in obtaining MyKid for their newborns. They are reverting to birth certificates,” he said.