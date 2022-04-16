Aid recipient Madihi looking forward to reuniting with sons this Raya

KUCHING (April 16): This year’s Aidilfitri celebration will be a merrier affair for Madihi Madon as his two sons and their families will be returning home from Johor for the first time in two years.

The 70-year-old from Kampung Bintawa Hulu said he has been longing for their return and is looking forward to seeing them again physically.

“Hari Raya this year is going to be very meaningful for us with my sons and their family coming home. It’s been a while.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to celebrate Hari Raya with them again,” he said when met at the Sejambak Kasih event organised by the Welfare Department here Thursday.

Madihi was among the 100 welfare recipients who each received a cash aid of RM100 and hamper worth RM100 at the event which was graced by Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

He thanked the department for organising the programme and hoped a similar one would be held next year.

In contrast, Maria Abdullah, 79, from Rampangi, Jalan Santubong said Hari Raya will be just like any other day for her, in that she would spend it caring for her 58-year-old special needs daughter.

Both Maria and her daughter survive on welfare aid from the government.

“There’s just the two of us. My husband passed away many years ago and my other daughter died a few years back.

“I’m too old to work. The monthly welfare aid my daughter and I receive is enough for the two of us even though it is not much. That is why I’m so happy to get this monetary aid and hamper today,” she said.

For People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member Razal Mohamad, 33, he said the RM100 received yesterday would be spent on buying some groceries in preparation for Aidilfitri.

“I will probably also bring my wife to visit some of her family members as she has not seen them for the past two years because of the pandemic,” he said, adding his wife is a special needs person who is undergoing dialysis and also has problems with her vision.