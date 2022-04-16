AirAsia says airfares affordable



KOTA KINABALU (April 16): AirAsia is committed to provide affordable travel to all passengers by adding more capacity to meet customers’ demands.

The low-cost airline’s chief commercial officer, Tan Mai Yin, said this when asked about the sharp increase in airfares to Sabah by airlines that caught the attention of federal and state ministers recently.

“We are committed to providing affordable travel for all passengers, but in fact it is very normal when it comes to

dynamic pricing, where we always encourage all passengers to book as early as possible.

“But looking at how we have been selling our tickets for the months of April and May, more than 50 per cent of our tickets between Kuala Lumpur to Sabah or Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak are less than RM500 for a return ticket.

“For pricing wise, it is still competitive but still affordable,” she said at the Kota Kinabalu International Aiport after the arrival of the first international flight to Sabah from Singapore operated by AirAsia on Saturday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor recently urged the federal government to look into the airfare issue and to

intervene if necessary.

On Friday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he was aware of complaints by customers and asked the Malaysian Aviation Commission and airlines to address the price increase issue.

When asked if AirAsia has any plan to reduce its price especially for the Hari Raya season, Tan said the airline is

currently looking at how to manage the demand and at the same time trying to add more capacity where they see possible.

“What we are looking for is how to make sure we can manage the demand and try to add in more capacity where we see it’s possible.

“It is still a challenge when it comes to the airline because the operating cost has increased when all the planes have gone into hibernation for the past two years.

“We have to make sure all proper checks and maintenance has been done to every aircraft before we bring them up. So all that will take a little bit time to increase more capacity. But as we progress, we will see that we can add more capacity and meet the demand as well,” she added.

The first international flight touched down at the KKIA at 2.19pm.

The passengers were given a warm welcome by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.