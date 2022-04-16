Arson suspected after fire breaks out at house in Satok for fourth time this week

KUCHING (April 16): A fire has broke out at a house at Lorong Satok 21 for the fourth time this week, leading the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to believe it might be the work of an arsonist.

In a statement today, Bomba said a distress call was received from three callers around 12.17am today, and saw firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations being dispatched to the scene.

At the scene, firefighters discovered the furniture and other household items that were kept on the ground floor of the double-storey house were on fire.

It took firefighters about five minutes to get the fire under control by using two hose reels and the fire was fully extinguished at 1.02am.

On April 14, three fires broke out at the same house at 1am, 7.30am and 12.18pm, all of which were successfully extinguished by firefighters.

Also at the scene were police from the Satok police station.