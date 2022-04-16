Bersatu MP Willie ready to work with GPS to defend his seat

KUCHING (April 16): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin is ready to collaborate with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to defend his seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

In saying this, he asserted he was ready to cooperate with any party that fights for the development agenda and the people’s well-being.

“I hand this decision over to the party’s (GPS) leadership as they can determine based on my achievements and efforts in assisting the people.

“Whatever it is, as MP for Puncak Borneo, I will be defending my seat and I also hope that (GPS) will also give way for me to defend my seat,” he said when met by reporters at Kampung Bunuk here today.

Willie added that he was also ready to defend his seat for GPS, given the chance, with the sole agenda to develop Sarawak.

Having pledged his support for GPS’ candidates in the state election held last year, he also hoped for support from the elected representatives in return to defend his parliamentary seat.

“This was proven during the last state election as I also ordered my supporters to pledge their support to the GPS candidates fielding in the state constituencies Tarat, Mambong and Serembu, within the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency.

“I hope that they (GPS elected representatives) can reciprocate what I have done for them,” he added.

Such a collaboration is vital, he stressed, as it enables both GPS and Bersatu to go even further.