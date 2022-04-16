Covid-19: 121 new cases in Sarawak, two clusters end

KUCHING (April 16): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today dropped to 121 compared to yesterday’s 189, with the end of two clusters.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in its daily update, the clusters that ended were the Jalan Bukit Mata Cluster and the Jalan Padungan Cluster, both workplace clusters which were detected on March 24.

The only active cluster left in the state is the DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian.

On the new cases, SDMC said 53 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 62 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), one in Category 3 (lung infection), three in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support), and two in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator support).

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak to date is at 303,771.

Kuching recorded 35 new cases followed by Miri (19), Bintulu (18), Limbang (13), Sibu (11), Samarahan (5), Serian (4), two each in Simunjan, Daro, Kanowit, and Selangau, and one each in Dalat, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Asajaya, Mukah, Pusa, Subis, and Pakan.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued five compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.