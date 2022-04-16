Driver involved in single-vehicle accident on April 13 succumbs to injuries

MIRI (April 16): The 29-year-old male driver in a single-vehicle accident at KM22 Jalan Persisiran Pantai that occurred on April 13 succumbed to his injuries three days later.

According to See Hua Daily News, the driver identified as Lee, suffered injuries to his head and chest, and was taken to Miri Hospital for treatment.

He passed away early this morning at 4am.

The female passenger identified as Lan Gui Mei from China, who works as a masseuse, died from the crash after the car driven by Lee skidded to the side of the road and overturned.

They were headed to the city centre from Batu Niah when the accident occurred.

The Borneo Post is currently contacting the police for further information and comments.

