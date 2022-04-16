DVSS: Samples from pigs that died in Ng Ngungun confirmed positive for African Swine Fever

SIBU (April 16): Samples from pigs that recently died in Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme near here have been confirmed to be positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said this was confirmed by the Sarawak Veterinary Laboratory in Muara Tuang.

He told The Borneo Post this today when asked if the lab results of these samples were already available and the outcome.

On April 10, The Borneo Post reported that residents of two longhouses at Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme could only watch helplessly as their pigs died one by one over the past two weeks.

It was suspected the pigs were infected by ASF after Lia Jepon, a villager of Rumah Sali Kirak, said she had noticed the first two pigs showed decreased appetite less than a week before they died.

Empawi Garaji from Rumah Austin Kilat also suffered similar losses, where two of his pigs died within one week.

Dr Adrian said DVSS advised backyard farmers to separate the sick animals from the healthy animals.

He added they should implement strict farm biosecurity and farm sanitation.

“No movement of animals and slaughtering of pigs are for own consumption only. Selling pigs and pork from an infected area is prohibited as it will spread the disease further,” Dr Adrian said.

ASF is a disease that only affects pigs and is not zoonotic.