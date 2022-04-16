Eyeing 90 pct, health minister tells senior citizens to get boosted against Covid-19 before ‘balik kampung’ for Raya

KUALA LUMPUR (April 16): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is calling on all senior citizens to go for their Covid-19 booster dose to be better protected against Covid-19 before going home for the Hari Raya Puasa holidays.

The minister said currently, about 77 per cent of the senior citizens in the country have received their booster dose but the ministry hopes to see 90 per cent or more receive the dose.

“It is very important for the senior citizens to get the booster dose to protect them because this is the first Raya in two years where everyone can cross borders, everyone will be going home, risks of infection will be higher,” he said in a press conference aired on Facebook live during a working visit in Kuala Terengganu today.

He said the ministry’s initial target for booster dose uptake was 70 per cent and they have reached the target.

“If possible, we want to achieve 90 per cent or more, we need this to protect them from the high risk of infection,” he said.

He explained that the Omicron variant may seem mild for most people, where they can recover at home, but for senior citizens and those with comorbidities, it could be serious and lead to them being admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), being intubated or placed on ventilators. — Malay Mail

