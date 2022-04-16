Foo calls on Kuching MP to seek fund, land for upgrading of Tanah Puteh clinic from government

KUCHING (April 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central secretary Milton Foo urges Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to be proactive in calling for the relocation and upgrading of the Tanah Puteh Clinic.

“Don’t just hope. But act progressively and vigorously to achieve what is supposed to be done for the materialisation of the new Tanah Puteh Clinic for the benefit of the electorates as well as the medical staff,” he said.

Foo said Yii should fight for the expansion of the clinic and identify a new location by collaborating with the State and Federal governments in getting land for the proposed new clinic and funds from the Health Ministry .

He was responding to Yii’s statement that he would try his best to help improve the clinic’s existing facilities and his call for the clinic to be relocated.

“I’m glad that Yii concurred with my view and acknowledged that the core issue here is the lack of land for expansion and upgrading of this old government clinic rather than just repairing the toilets.

“I would like to thank Yii for his pledge and commitment that he will try his best to help the best he can for the benefit of the staff and patients of the clinic,” added Foo.