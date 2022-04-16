Food prices at universities increased

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): The Sabah West Coast Wise Consumers Association has urged cafe operators in institutions of higher learning (IPT) not to increase food prices.

Its president, David Chan, said his survey found that some IPT cafe operators had suddenly increased food prices when students returned to campus earlier this month.

He found that the majority of students were affected by the increase in food prices.

“The Consumers Association is of the view that this is due to the increase in the price of raw materials in the market such as chicken, eggs, oil and bread which indirectly affects traders, especially at universities.

“The Consumers Association recommends providing subsidies to cafe operators at the university so that the increase in the price of raw materials does not affect the price of food at the university,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Chan asked the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and the state government to find the best method to overcome the problem of rising food prices in IPT cafes.

Meanwhile, David also thanked Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for finding the best solution regarding the increase in airfares between Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak in conjunction with Aidil Fitri.