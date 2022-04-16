GE15: SUPP Nangka to recommend its member for Sibu parliamentary seat

SIBU (April 16): The Nangka branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) would recommend one of its members to be the candidate for Sibu parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15).

SUPP Nangka chairman Chua Beng Seng said the potential candidate would be a young professional who had always been actively involved in the branch’s leadership.

“We will go all out in ensuring that our potential candidate would win in the general election,” he said during SUPP Nangka’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

The state constituencies of Nangka, Pelawan and Bawang Assan come under the Sibu parliamentary area.

In this regard, Chua said SUPP Nangka had every right to recommend its candidate for the Sibu seat.

He recalled that during the GE14 back in 2018, the branch received a letter from SUPP Central, asking the Nangka branch to recommend a candidate for the Sibu parliamentary seat.

“However, having recommended the candidate, we were accused of interference by some other branches,” he added.

Chua said it was undeniable that Nangka could play an important role in determining the outcome of the election results.

In the 2021 state polls, Dr Annuar Rapaee of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) won Nangka with an overwhelming majority of more than 10,000 votes, whereas Pelawan’s candidate Michael Tiang of SUPP won with just over 100 votes. SUPP’s Robert Lau lost Bawang Assan by about 900 votes.

“This is clear proof that any candidate wanting to win Nangka seat must have the support from Dr Annuar, as Nangka is closest to Dr Annuar,” he said.

Chua also called upon the members of SUPP Nangka to actively prepare for the GE15, which could be held in August or September this year.

He also disclosed that the branch had recommended eight community leaders for two penghulu and six kapitan posts.

“Hopefully, the candidates who we recommend would get the strongest support and endorsement from Dr Annuar.”