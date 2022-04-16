GE15: Whoever becomes the next gov’t must include Sarawak, Sabah in forming cabinet, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (April 16): Whoever forms the next government after the 15th General Election (GE15) cannot exclude Sarawak and Sabah in the formation of the cabinet, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said this was because the two states have played a huge role in Malaysia.

“Therefore, Sabah and Sarawak cannot be set aside. We (Sarawak and Sabah) play a very big role, we contribute so much to the country’s income,” he said.

Abdul Karim said this at a press conference on the Kasih Belia Ramadan Programme and the Iftar ceremony at a leading hotel here today.

“Whoever will form the government, whether it is Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Barisan Nasional (BN), they need to give priority to Sarawak and Sabah.

“That is my personal opinion. These two states cannot be set aside for the sake of the Malaysian spirit and further ensure that the Malaysian spirit is maintained,” he iterated.

He explained that Malaysia is formed by three regions, namely Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya.

“And if Sarawak is not placed to play an important role in the Malaysian cabinet, it will not help,” he said.

Asked whether the post of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) should be given to Sarawak or Sabah, Abdul Karim said that should be considered.

“In my personal opinion, it should be considered that Sarawak and Sabah have high positions in the Malaysian administration,” he said.

Regarding the decision of the Umno Supreme Working Council to nominate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15), Abdul Karim saw it as a good development.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts regarded it as an effort to stabilise the country’s political situation.

“If too many names from Umno leaders are nominated, it is possible that some will not be accepted by the people due to court cases.

“That will lead to instability,” he pointed out.