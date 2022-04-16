GRS-BN unity vital to Sabah govt planning, says Hajiji

SANDAKAN (April 16): Unity among members of the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) is important and must continue, to ensure that the Sabah government’s plan to develop the state and the people can be implemented effectively.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said Sabah needs political stability to implement the state’s development policy direction, Sabah Maju Jaya 1.0 (SMJ), which is still in its first five years and will continue with SMJ 2.0 for another five years.

“We use the SMJ to determine our direction (in Sabah) based on the pledges and manifesto of the last State election, and take proactive action to ensure that everything planned can be implemented.

“This is what we hope for, let’s not fight because if we fight, we will not be able to focus on the success of the people’s agenda,” he said at the Sabah Chief Minister’s iftar ceremony with the Batu Sapi community here on Saturday.

Hajiji, who is also the chairman of Sabah Bersatu, said the GRS-BN coalition is ready to face an election for the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat.

The Batu Sapi parliamentary seat was vacated following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong, in 2020.

A by-election has not been called yet due to the spread of Covid-19.

At the ceremony, Hajiji presented donations to 200 asnaf from Batu Sapi area.